LM Advisors LLC Takes $706,000 Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,655 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 560,825.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 67,299 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,398,000. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,033.2% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 50,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 48,513 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, reaching $533.29. The stock had a trading volume of 826,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,374. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $538.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $520.92. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $558.34. The stock has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

