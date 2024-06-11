Loop Capital Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $120.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Loop Capital from $190.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. UBS Group lowered their target price on Five Below from $245.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.33.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $115.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.18. Five Below has a 52-week low of $106.21 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Five Below will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,799,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $689,165,000 after buying an additional 38,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Five Below by 2.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,403,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $435,931,000 after buying an additional 58,883 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,876,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,278,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,150,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $245,340,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,035,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,627,000 after acquiring an additional 487,948 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

