Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Given New $19.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lyft from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Lyft from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.04.

LYFT opened at $15.08 on Friday. Lyft has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lyft will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,536.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 9,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total transaction of $142,330.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 351,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,536.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ogborne Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Lyft by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 300,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,805,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $833,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $708,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

