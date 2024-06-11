Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) PT Raised to $18.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LYFT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Lyft in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lyft from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.04.

Shares of LYFT opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.08 and a beta of 2.09. Lyft has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. Lyft had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Lyft will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,501,167.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $52,366.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 921,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,501,167.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kristin Sverchek sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 80,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 246,033 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,237. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 27,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Lyft by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,556 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Lyft by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

