MAGA (MAGA) Trading 39.6% Lower Over Last Week

MAGA (MAGA) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. One MAGA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MAGA has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar. MAGA has a total market cap of $84.89 million and approximately $72.29 million worth of MAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAGA alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MAGA Token Profile

MAGA launched on May 15th, 2024. MAGA’s total supply is 413,340,222,368 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,258,895,840 tokens. MAGA’s official Twitter account is @magahat_eth. MAGA’s official website is maga-hat.vip.

MAGA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MAGA (MAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. MAGA has a current supply of 413,340,222,368 with 390,258,895,840 in circulation. The last known price of MAGA is 0.0002232 USD and is down -15.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $74,227,261.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maga-hat.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAGA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAGA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.