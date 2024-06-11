Magna International (TSE:MG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $59.01

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$59.01 and last traded at C$59.14, with a volume of 74775 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$60.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Magna International from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

Magna International Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$65.32 and its 200-day moving average price is C$71.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$14.96 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 9.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Magna International Inc. will post 7.7401198 EPS for the current year.

Magna International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.642 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.75%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

