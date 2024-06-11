Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Research analysts at Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Shares of MGY stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. 31,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,953,208. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 30.46%. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $694,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,041,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after buying an additional 274,908 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 338,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 156,977 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 606,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,908,000 after acquiring an additional 205,924 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

