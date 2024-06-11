Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.92 and last traded at $48.90. 48,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 360,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

MAIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $45.88.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAIN. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Main Street Capital by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

