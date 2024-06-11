Maker Market Capitalization Achieves $2.16 Billion (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $2,332.93 or 0.03417808 BTC on popular exchanges. Maker has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and $103.99 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker launched on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens and its circulating supply is 927,770 tokens. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MakerDAO is a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) and open-source project on the Ethereum blockchain, created in 2014. Its governance token, MKR, is used by people around the world to manage the Maker Protocol and its financial risks. MKR voting power is proportional to the amount of MKR a voter stakes in the voting contract, DSChief. Maker Protocol enables users to create currency and is governed by MKR holders deciding on key parameters (stability fees, collateral types/rates, etc.) The Maker Protocol is the first DeFi application to earn significant adoption. The Maker Foundation is part of the global Maker community and works towards decentralizing the project.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

