Maria Martinez Sells 483 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) Director Maria Martinez sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.88, for a total transaction of $282,980.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

McKesson Trading Down 0.0 %

MCK traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $591.17. The company had a trading volume of 445,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,242. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $389.48 and a one year high of $592.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $546.84 and a 200-day moving average of $512.09.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.08%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $1,024,140,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $669,326,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,044.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 821,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,228,000 after acquiring an additional 749,504 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 602,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,778,000 after acquiring an additional 403,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 3,621.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,572,000 after purchasing an additional 340,007 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.47.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

