MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $193.69

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $193.69 and last traded at $193.69, with a volume of 39266 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $197.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.73.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.21.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $210.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.99 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 33.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 341,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,008,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in MarketAxess by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,505,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in MarketAxess by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in MarketAxess by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 170,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,380,000 after buying an additional 83,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

