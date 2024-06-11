McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Position Lessened by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 102,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 8.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 179,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.0% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 1.6 %

MKC stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,580. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.94. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The stock has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,458 shares of company stock valued at $8,286,114 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MKC. Citigroup raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Stories

