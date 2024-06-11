Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 367 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 405.0% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Medtronic news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $82.47. 1,480,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,256,722. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $91.00.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 100.36%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
Featured Stories
