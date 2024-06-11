Meter Governance Trading Up 0.6% This Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $38.41 million and $304,330.84 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for about $1.15 or 0.00001719 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

MTRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 43,951,741 coins and its circulating supply is 33,257,182 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 43,945,327 with 33,252,342 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 1.09591915 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $220,665.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.