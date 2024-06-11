MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Cap of $346.16 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 11th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $346.16 million and $11.37 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $60.88 or 0.00090607 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00010209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,245.49 or 1.00087059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012187 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,686,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,686,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 61.9670752 USD and is down -5.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 248 active market(s) with $10,650,059.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.