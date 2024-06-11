MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,626 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.7% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 39.6% during the third quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 223,551 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $51,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 118,248 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 36.1% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Visa Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE V traded down $3.63 on Monday, hitting $275.04. 5,186,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243,860. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $274.56 and a 200 day moving average of $271.98. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.37 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The company has a market capitalization of $503.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

