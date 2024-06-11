MGO One Seven LLC Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 16,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 52,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter.

PDBC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

