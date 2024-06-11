MGO One Seven LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,822 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SYLD. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS SYLD traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.27. The stock had a trading volume of 82,812 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.62.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

