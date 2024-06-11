MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 444.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

BATS FLOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.96. The stock had a trading volume of 745,861 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.2589 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

