MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 1,917 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,760 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. BlackBarn Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $13,846,000. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,211,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Whitford Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3,609.6% during the 4th quarter. Whitford Management LLC now owns 34,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after purchasing an additional 33,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.75.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $496.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,551,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,129,717. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $436.38 and a 1 year high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $457.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $490.46 and its 200 day moving average is $507.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

