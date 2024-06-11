MGO One Seven LLC Purchases 24,043 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 729.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 46.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 235,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after buying an additional 74,756 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,643.1% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,986,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

BATS:NOBL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.25. 230,848 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.41. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.