MGO One Seven LLC Sells 3,221 Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BN traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 122,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,116. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. Brookfield Co. has a 52-week low of $28.84 and a 52-week high of $45.11.

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $155,099.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BN. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.00 to $49.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.10.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

