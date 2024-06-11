Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 0%

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $133.05 and last traded at $134.77. Approximately 3,206,257 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 19,002,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.82.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $148.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.06 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.33%.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $90,700,840.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,497,041.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total value of $882,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,700,840.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 365,446 shares of company stock valued at $43,536,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

