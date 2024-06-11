MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $46.48

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $46.48 and last traded at $46.48, with a volume of 30483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.08.

MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32.

Get MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.16% of MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ ETN (FNGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies, selected by a committee. FNGS was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG+ Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.