Mill Road Capital Management LLC Buys 31,977 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the period. PlayAGS makes up 1.3% of Mill Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mill Road Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.89% of PlayAGS worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGS. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 254.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 41.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 166,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 137,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 244.9% in the third quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 262,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 186,100 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Price Performance

Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 259,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,163.16 and a beta of 2.41. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AGS. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

