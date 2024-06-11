Mizuho Reiterates Buy Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $640.00 target price on the software company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $680.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an underweight rating and a $445.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a buy rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $600.97.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $459.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $206.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $475.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $544.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.2% in the third quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.