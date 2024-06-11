MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 545,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,956 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $56,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 87,037 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 399,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,097,000 after purchasing an additional 52,493 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MKS Instruments by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 219,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,618,000 after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $3,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $33,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Shares of MKSI traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.24. 128,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,833. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.34. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $63.44 and a one year high of $135.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.22.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 48.24%. The firm had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.30%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

