MobileCoin (MOB) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.19 Million

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. During the last week, MobileCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One MobileCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0969 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. MobileCoin has a market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $71,689.40 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About MobileCoin

MobileCoin is a SCP coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2021. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. The official message board for MobileCoin is medium.com/mobilecoin. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation. The Reddit community for MobileCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mobilecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get MobileCoin alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “MobileCoin is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency designed for fast, secure transactions on mobile devices. It was founded in 2017 by Josh Goldbard and Shane Glynn and is based in San Francisco. The MobileCoin protocol was open-sourced in 2020 and the network went live in December of the same year. It can be used to send and receive funds through the MobileCoin network and was recently integrated into the Signal encrypted communications app. To use MobileCoin, you need a MobileCoin wallet and MOB token, which can be purchased on their website. The MobileCoin network uses the Stellar Consensus Protocol and has 250 million MOB tokens, with more than 50% available for purchase on their website.”

Buying and Selling MobileCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MobileCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MobileCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MobileCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.