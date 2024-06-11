Monero (XMR) Price Up 10.2% Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for $173.96 or 0.00260273 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded up 10.2% against the dollar. Monero has a market cap of $3.21 billion and approximately $122.66 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,839.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.74 or 0.00662397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.73 or 0.00116290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00038409 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.81 or 0.00050577 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00076245 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.