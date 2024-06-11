Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Director Sells $257,445.90 in Stock

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.11, for a total transaction of $257,445.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,488.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MSI stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.90. 446,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,889. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $269.64 and a 1 year high of $377.04. The company has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.29. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 6,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 84.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSI. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

