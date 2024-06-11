Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 4.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 790,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,965,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MULN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 241,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

