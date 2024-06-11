Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 4.6%

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 790,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,965,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
