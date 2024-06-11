Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Shares Down 4.6%

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2024

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.67 and last traded at $2.70. Approximately 790,637 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 2,965,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Mullen Automotive Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULNGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($19.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Mullen Automotive

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MULN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mullen Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mullen Automotive by 1,064.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 241,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.