Nebula Research & Development LLC Buys Shares of 46,732 Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Flywire during the third quarter valued at about $100,341,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 13.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,517,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,804,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,757 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Flywire by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,386,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,553,000 after acquiring an additional 872,619 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 4,619.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 810,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,752,000 after acquiring an additional 792,863 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flywire alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 18,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $469,280.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,751 shares in the company, valued at $8,003,837.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:FLYW traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $16.69. The company had a trading volume of 393,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,976. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.90, a PEG ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.94. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.