Nebula Research & Development LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 352.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares during the quarter. Americold Realty Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 42,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.78.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.72. 701,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,416,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.87 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

