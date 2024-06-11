Nebula Research & Development LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 423.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the third quarter worth $100,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J David Wargo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491,484.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,140. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.02. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $46.46 and a 12 month high of $95.68.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.41 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

