Nebula Research & Development LLC Purchases 5,409 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FR. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanderbilt University raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 5,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.44 and a 1-year high of $55.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

