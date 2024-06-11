Nebula Research & Development LLC Takes $1.40 Million Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,057 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter worth $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Workday by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,310,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $496,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,922 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth about $107,425,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.56. The stock had a trading volume of 724,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,316. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.10. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.01 and a 12-month high of $311.28.

Insider Activity

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 64,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.85, for a total transaction of $17,294,851.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $27,690,743.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 513,042 shares of company stock valued at $133,424,815 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Workday from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.96.

About Workday

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

