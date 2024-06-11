Nebula Research & Development LLC Takes Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,000. Virtu Financial accounts for 0.4% of Nebula Research & Development LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Virtu Financial by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,347,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,158,000 after acquiring an additional 588,749 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,868,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,851,000 after purchasing an additional 92,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,123,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,760,000 after purchasing an additional 86,313 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 832,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,867,000 after purchasing an additional 46,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 156.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 801,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,834,000 after acquiring an additional 489,264 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIRT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.26. 767,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,962. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.36.

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $366.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 17.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

VIRT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.20 to $21.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.24.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

