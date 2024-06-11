Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Left Brain Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,712 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 3.0% of Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Netflix from $595.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.00.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,091.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,994 shares of company stock valued at $42,036,266 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX stock traded down $1.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $642.52. 889,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,071,920. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $613.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $564.70. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.73 and a 12 month high of $664.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $276.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

