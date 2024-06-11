Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading Down 0.1%

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $640.72 and last traded at $644.11. 458,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,068,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $644.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $713.00 price objective (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.00.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $613.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $564.70. The company has a market capitalization of $277.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $18,764,328.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.62, for a total value of $159,090.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,328.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,994 shares of company stock worth $42,036,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

