New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Up 3.9%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 3,487,931 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 29,314,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 329.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.85.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 400.00%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 27,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in New York Community Bancorp by 1,237.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 447,937 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 47,996 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

