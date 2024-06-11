New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,830 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,846 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 19.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 11,492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 313.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 53,783 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LPG. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dorian LPG from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of Dorian LPG stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.45. 1,109,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,354. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.10. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 54.83%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.32%.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

