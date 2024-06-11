New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys Shares of 45,400 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,200,000 after buying an additional 128,097 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,188,536 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,331,000 after buying an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after buying an additional 257,806 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,425,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,656. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $27.33.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MGY shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total value of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,539,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Articles

