New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $607,000 Stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPK. Barclays started coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.80.

NYSE CPK traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $106.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,539. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $83.79 and a 1 year high of $131.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.61.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $245.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.16 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Chesapeake Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 49.58%.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

