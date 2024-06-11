New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $723,000 Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 24,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 38.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE NUS traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. 554,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.38 million, a P/E ratio of -220.88 and a beta of 1.16. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $34.93.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $417.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.55 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -399.93%.

Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $26,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,693 shares of company stock worth $96,330 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

About Nu Skin Enterprises



Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

