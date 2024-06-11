New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 193,753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,572 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,894 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,075,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after acquiring an additional 399,873 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 906,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 274,942 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,979,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In other news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 355,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $1,675,427.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,127,981 shares in the company, valued at $14,732,790.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott H. Galit sold 355,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $1,675,427.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,127,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,732,790.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott H. Galit sold 244,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.87, for a total transaction of $1,191,503.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,977,422 shares in the company, valued at $14,500,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 857,865 shares of company stock worth $4,176,498 over the last 90 days. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Payoneer Global Stock Performance

Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.71. 1,675,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,540,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Further Reading

