New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,105 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 420,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,354,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,644,000 after buying an additional 161,679 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,765,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,704,000 after acquiring an additional 32,091 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 51.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,581,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,343,000 after acquiring an additional 744,310 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $520,087.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 0.3 %

RUSHA traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.01. The stock had a trading volume of 243,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,103. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 17.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

