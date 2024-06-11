New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $33,226,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,491,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,022,943 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $119,715,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $9,239,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 14.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,079 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESE stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.40. 91,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.42. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.59 and a 12-month high of $118.60.

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.15 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

