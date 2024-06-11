New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter worth about $35,002,000. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,577,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,326,000 after acquiring an additional 130,745 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at about $22,302,000. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the third quarter valued at about $14,723,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MSGS traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $186.19. The stock had a trading volume of 84,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,328. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.99 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1-year low of $164.79 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $185.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.53.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($1.21). Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

