New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Liquidity Services worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQDT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Liquidity Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,140,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 548,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 230,755 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 419,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 339,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 142,443 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 339,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 85,356 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.70. The company had a trading volume of 97,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,631. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.92.

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LQDT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

