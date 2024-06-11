New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,000 Shares of Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Movado Group worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,730 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Movado Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 94,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the 3rd quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Movado Group in a report on Friday, May 31st.

NYSE:MOV traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,284. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. The company has a market capitalization of $567.02 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.05. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.94 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $179.62 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Movado Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 78.21%.

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands comprising Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Calvin Klein.

